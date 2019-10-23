Last railroad crossing removed from Gadsden rail line being converted to bike trails

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A railroad crossing was removed in Gadsden Wednesday to make way for a much smaller vehicle.
Workers from the Norfolk Southern Railroad blocked traffic two lanes at a time, to remove a rubberized railroad crossing that’s being converted to a bicycle trail on North 12th Street, the main route for many people to Noccalula Falls.
The city already has hiking and biking trails at the Falls.
City leaders, however, envision this line tying the trails from Noccalula to the riverfront, and also to the area around the Gadsden Mall.
The administrative assistant to the mayor stresses this is a long term project, and city officials will likely have to apply for grants.
"We're interested in this line because there is a railroad bridge over Black Creek near Tuscaloosa Avenue, at Black Creek Road, which allows us to make for a great pedestrian crossing there," says Shane Ellison.
Ellison says this is apparently the last railroad crossing to be removed from this line.
He says ALDOT plans to pave the rest of North 12th Street and that will make the surface in the area smoother.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.