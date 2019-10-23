Jefferson County authorities searching for missing 76-year-old man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are looking for a man who went missing Tuesday night.
Louis Betancourt’s daughter said he disappeared between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. He’s wearing black jeans and he is driving a 2013 red Nissan Altima with tag number 1CZ9985.
The sheriff’s office said he could be on his way to Florida or Illinois.
Betancourt has diabetes, dementia and is legally blind in one eye. He lives on Highland Drive in Birmingham.
Anyone with information is asked to call 205-325-1450.
