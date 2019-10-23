FIRST ALERT: Cool & dry weather continues for a few days

FIRST ALERT: Thursday will remain dry with clouds increasing during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures expected to climb into the low to mid-70s. Our next weather system will begin to develop to our south and west bringing in a significant surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain will be likely as we go into Friday morning and into the afternoon and evening hours. Friday is looking like a washout with steady rain that could be heavy at times. Rain chances have increased to 80% as most of our models are showing similar solutions. With clouds and rain, temperatures will likely be cooler Friday with highs in the mid-60s.