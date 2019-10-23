FIRST ALERT: Cool & dry weather continues for a few days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the low to mid-40s! Some locations have dipped into the mid and upper 30s! You’ll definitely want to grab a coat and turn the heat on once you get into your car! We are starting the morning with a clear sky and should continue with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s this afternoon with northerly winds at 5 mph. It should be a beautiful fall day. We’ll likely drop back into the mid-40s tomorrow morning thanks to clear conditions and light winds.
FIRST ALERT: Thursday will remain dry with clouds increasing during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures expected to climb into the low to mid-70s. Our next weather system will begin to develop to our south and west bringing in a significant surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain will be likely as we go into Friday morning and into the afternoon and evening hours. Friday is looking like a washout with steady rain that could be heavy at times. Rain chances have increased to 80% as most of our models are showing similar solutions. With clouds and rain, temperatures will likely be cooler Friday with highs in the mid-60s.
MAGIC CITY CLASSIC: If you are attending the Magic City Classic Parade Saturday morning, plan on temperatures in the lower 60s with a chance for scattered showers. Higher rain chances could be possible in West Alabama. A plume of moisture could stall Saturday producing scattered showers across the state. Models are showing some disagreement on how far east the rain moves into East Alabama and Georgia. For now, we’ll keep rain chances at 60%. It is possible we increase the rain chance as we gain more confidence with this forecast. Plan on rain Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST: Models are trending drier with most of the moisture moving away from us to our east. Showers will be possible during the morning hours with most of the afternoon fairly dry. Temperatures expected to climb into the low to mid-70s.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL: Models are painting out 2-4 inches of rain across most of north and central Alabama. This could be very beneficial to reducing our drought conditions across our area.
NEXT WEEK: Models continue to disagree on rain chances and temperatures. The American GFS model keeps us mostly dry with a series of cold fronts cooling us down by the middle of next week. The European model shows disturbances giving us rain chances next Tuesday-Thursday. They both show a significant cool down around Halloween and November 1st. Still too early to determine how cold it could get during this time frame.
