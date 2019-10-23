Elevate Tuscaloosa money could boost parks and recreation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Elevate Tuscaloosa Committee member Tripp Powell, you can learn a lot about the quality of life in a city by seeing what’s in and who frequents a city’s parks
“Young professionals, when they move into the towns they decide to live and work in, always mention the quality of parks and recreation,” Powell said.
Powell and others serving on the parks and recreation committee of Elevate Tuscaloosa, listened to the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation authority explain the role PARA plays in the community.
Money PARA could get from Elevate Tuscaloosa is separate from the what city allocates in its budget. Executive Director Gary Minor suggested where funding could be useful.
“I think there are some things being talked about that would be very helpful to us. We’re trying to get young kids in places like the McDonald Hughes Center. So we would love to see an indoor playground here because we know it would attract kids,” Minor said.
Some parks are ready to expand services once the Elevate Tuscaloosa committee and city councilors decide on future plans.
“I think it can’t do anything but help in the process to decide how Elevate will participate in PARA," Powell added.
It could be several months before some proposals of programs or park improvements could begin through Elevate Tuscaloosa.
