Church Opening doors for Prayers for Cupcake and Family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Churches are opening their doors, allowing people to express their grief and offer prayers for Kamille McKinney and her family.
A noon time vigil was held at a church in the Tom Brown Village community where Kamille was kidnapped.
The Pastor at the St. James AME Church, Alvelyn Sanders Swafford felt she had to open the the doors of the church to let people come in and start the healing process and certainly turning to prayer for the three year old girl’s family.
St. James AME Church has been in the Avondale community for more than one hundred years. Today it was a meeting place for people to come and offer prayer and to talk to each other. Tied around the church doors was purple ribbon, Kamille’s favorite color.
People turning to the church hope this will start the healing. Moving forward to help the family and to look at ways they could prevent anything like this from happening again. A church member says he hopes this brings the community together.
“This will be a time I know its heavy. Now we will have a healing process,” James Bonner, Jr. an AME church member said.
“Just want to do anything I can to help out with the family. Just whatever I can do. The feeling is indescribable.” Penny Goldsby said.
“My heart is heavy. I just came here for Cupcake and her family," Saron James, who knows the family said.
These women say they know the family and not surprising the family is having a difficult time dealing with their loss.
Pastor Sanders Swafford said she believes there are other missing children in the world and around the country. She hopes this tragedy will help them find a way to find and protect children.
