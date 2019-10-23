Brookwood Middle School students learn CPR

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookwood Middle School students enthusiastically performed chest compressions on nursing school dummies Wednesday while learning C-P-R .
“Hopefully, if they’re ever in that situation where a family member or a friend did actually go unconscious or someone had a heart attack, they could remember the stuff that we taught them today,” said Amber Clayton, the health science instructor at Brookwood High School.
CPR training is part of a new cross curricular program in Tuscaloosa County Schools. The training started last week at Brookwood Middle School and the hope is that better enable these youngsters to correctly perform CPR.
“We would want them to actually do the chest compressions correctly, most kids can’t get deep enough into the chest plate cavity and feel safe about them performing it by themselves,” Sydney Holder added.
Brookwood High School students enrolled in Career Tech Health Science classes were also offered the training. The older students are working to become CPR certified.
″It can happen to anyone at any time. So hopefully, us exposing them to what techniques to use and how to respond and check in that situation, they would be a little more calm,” Clayton said.
