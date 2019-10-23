Bessemer police looking for murder suspect

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are looking for a man suspected in a homicide from October 12.
A murder warrant has been signed for Kalan Phillips. Police responded to the area of 28th Street and 11th Avenue North around 10:15 a.m. on a report of a person shot.
Officers found the victim Christon Lewis suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to UAB where he died.
Anyone who has any additional information about this case, or knows the location of Phillips is asked to call the Bessemer Police Department at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541
