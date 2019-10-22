WBRC Sideline Week 9 Schedule

By WBRC Staff | October 22, 2019 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 5:04 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.

Game of the Week - Piedmont at Walter Wellborn

Paul Bryant at Hueytown

Hoover at Mountain Brook

Oak Mountain at Vestavia

Thompson at Hewitt

Gardendale at Oxford

Appalachian at Donoho

Marion Co. at Berry

Curry at Northside

Fayette County at Good Hope

Hamilton at Jasper

Haleyville at Cordova

Munford at Sylacauga

Vincent at Fayetteville

Lawrence Co. at Corner

Pelham at Helena

