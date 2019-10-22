UPDATE: Murder warrants placed for arrest of man in connection to double homicide of siblings in east Ala.

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is searching for an east Alabama man in connection with the double homicide of a pair of siblings, who are related to him, in Macon County.
ALEA says that Aaron Flynn Gess is a suspect in the deaths of William Gess, Jr. and Sharon Gess. He has two active murder warrants out for his arrest.
Aaron Gess reportedly has a history of mental illness and has made threats to resist any type of apprehension.
Aaron Gess is believed to be in a grey 2019 Kia Optima with Alabama plate 46AT885 and could be in the Atlanta, Georgia area. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The cause of death for William and Sharon Gess has not yet been determined.
If you encounter Aaron Gess or have additional information, please contact ALEA at (334) 270-1122.
