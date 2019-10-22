Tuscaloosa student arrested, charged with bringing a loaded gun to school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa teenager is charged after officers said he brought a gun on school campus.
Tuscaloosa police officers said the 16-year-old boy brought a loaded .380 handgun to Central High School Monday with extra rounds in his backpack.
Investigators said officers were trying to serve the student with a warrant and he ran from police.
That's when officers said they searched the teen's backpack and found the gun.
He is charged with Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds, Resisting Arrest and Stealing a Car.
