Traffic tips for Magic City Classic fans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People are already setting up for the Magic City Classic at Legion Field. One tailgater realizes the construction work downtown will be problem for football visitors. “It causes havoc. It causes havoc to get down here. Like I said there are ways to get around it,” Byron Watkins said.
This week, ALDOT Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard announced football fans need to be aware that a major ramp into downtown will be closed for the Saturday Parade. "17th Street off ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday morning until noon,” Leonard said. This will include 17th street ramps in all directions.
Leonard is advising those attending the parade Saturday seeking parking to do the following:
Montgomery 65 Northbound Exit at 3rd Avenue North.
Huntsville 65 Southbound exit 6th Avenue North.
Northbound 59/20 Exit 6th Avenue North.
Southbound 59/20 Exit Red Mountain Expressway.
For people walking around downtown and must cross the construction area, Leonard wants them to use two roadways. “We are asking pedestrians, if you are traveling through the project site, we are asking you to use 19th Street or Richard Arrington,” Leonard said.
Much of the information will be up on ALDOT’s website.
“I wouldn’t say it will be a mess; with construction going on, I’d advise people to leave early,” Watkins said.
Leonard said to be patient and get as much information as possible.
Birmingham police officers will be on hand to direct you to parking spaces for the parade on Saturday.
