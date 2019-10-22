Thompson football ranked #25 in national poll

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thompson Warriors moved into the USA Today Super 25 national rankings this week after defeating Mountain Brook 33-21 last Friday.
The Warriors are ranked No. 25 and are the only Alabama team ranked in the USA Today poll. Thompson clinched the AHSAA Class 7A, Region 3 championship on Friday and is averaging 44.9 points per game led by quarterback Sawyer Pate.
Thompson will travel to Hewitt-Trussville on Friday to finish out region play.
