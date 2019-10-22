“The search for your child will continue.”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “We know they’re not giving up hope.”
Bob Lowery, the VP for the Missing Children Division at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Washington, D.C. said Tuesday he knows the family, his agency, and area law enforcement officers aren’t giving up in the search for 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
Lowery said the NCMEC has a case manager assigned to Kamille’s family and law enforcement.
Lowery said a team member from the NCMEC was helping in Birmingham with the search for at least five days.
Lowery went on to say there was not much to do on site, but his crews are ready to re-deploy at a moment’s notice to help in the search.
Lowery said no stone will be left unturned in the search for Kamille.
Lowery said stranger abductions are rare, but it is important in cases like this to remain positive about the outcomes.
There are more $20,000 in rewards leading to Kamille’s safe return.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.