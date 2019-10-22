Prescription Drug Take-Back events in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, at locations across Alabama.
This year’s event has approximately 75 Alabama collection sites.
They’ll be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The program is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to combat the abuse or misuse of potentially dangerous medicines that have expired or are no longer needed for those whom these controlled substances were prescribed.
Law enforcement officers will take the unused prescription drugs for safe and proper disposal.
Throughout all of Alabama’s previous DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back events, a total of about 78,655 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired drugs have been removed and disposed of safely.
“Prescription Drug Take Back is a valuable public service that protects our children, our homes and our environment,” said Attorney General Marshall. “As a long-time prosecutor, I have too often witnessed the tragic results caused by the availability of dangerous controlled substances. When prescription drugs are left in our homes, children and teenagers may be poisoned or fall prey to drug abuse and addiction. Your old medications can be a lure to criminals looking for drugs to use or sell. On Saturday, October 26, please take the opportunity to remove these hazards by bringing prescription drugs that are out-of-date or no longer needed to collection sites for safe and proper disposal.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.