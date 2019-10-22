Police resources split between search for “Cupcake” and Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If Kamille McKinney is not found by this weekend, Birmingham Police will have to continue the search while also providing the appropriate amount of manpower to work the Magic City Classic.
Police and other city leaders say that will not be an issue. They have enough people to cover both.
“Our officers are ready. They always step up to the plate, do what they have to do. Obviously, the situation with Kamille was unforeseen but, our officers undoubtedly step up to the plate every time. Work those overtime shifts that they are required to work,” said Hunter Williams, Birmingham City Councilor and Chairman of the Public Safety Committee.
Williams adds that Birmingham has about 1,000 sworn officers in the department.
Police also believe there could be some advantages to having so many people in town. That means more eyeballs watching for the 3-year-old who was kidnapped the evening of October 12th.
“We know a lot of people that are coming back to town that are from this area. They’ve heard the news about Kamille, and we’re hoping that if they see anything they’ll notify us. We’ll gladly check it out. It does not bother us one bit,” said Sergeant Johnny Williams.
Birmingham Police said Tuesday they didn’t have any new information to share in the search for the three-year-old.
They are still asking for information from the public. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
During and after Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin did talk about Cupcake, as she’s known to family and friends, and the search to find her.
"I can’t imagine that being my daughter. And so, it’s tough for Kamille’s mother, her father. It’s tough for her grandparents. All of them who I’ve met. To see the look on their face. To see the hurt in their heart. The concern, the genuine concern about where their child, where their grandchild is,” said Woodfin.
