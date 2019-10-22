Pelham fire encourage parents to continue fire prevention awareness

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Fire Department just wrapped up a two week educational tour to schools across the city bringing awareness to fire safety.
As we head into the colder months, the chance for house fires increase because of the use of heat and fires.
That is why the month of October is fire prevention month.
The fire department is encouraging all parents to take the time to talk to their children about what they learned this month. Pelham fire Chief Tim Honeycutt says they taught your little ones a lot.
“Why do we dial 911, when do we not dial 911, crawling low, and smoke detector what do we do when we hear a smoke detector helping your parents develop a home evacuation plan things of that nature,” he explains, just few on the things your children learned about this month.
Chief says a fun way to continue the fire education at home is checking the smoke alarms with your children because that is something you need to be doing frequently anyways.
