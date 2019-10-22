New rankings have Montevallo in Top 3 for the state

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo was ranked in the Top 3 universities in the state in Wallethub’s most recent rankings.
The website compared over a 1,000 colleges in the United States. Montevallo placed in the Top 3 schools in the state which included private and public institutions.
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa ranked number one on the list.
“The University of Montevallo is honored and proud to receive this significant recognition,” said Dr. Mary Beth Armstrong, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “UM strives to provide a high-quality education at an affordable cost. We serve the state of Alabama in an important way in that we offer an inclusive and safe educational environment for primarily Alabama students, many of whom have financial needs.”
