New cell tower goes live at Hoover Met

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Met is considered one of the most rapidly growing areas in the city of Hoover, but the cell service has been poor. But now, through AT&T, a new cell tower will enhance the area’s coverage.
The Met hosts an array of events including the SEC baseball tournament. Tournament officials have long complained about its service.
“It’s going to make what we offer to our citizens, and it’s going to offer to events like the SEC and all of the events that come to this center as well, having great cell service is going to be important to them,” said Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.
The mayor says there was some concern from residents about possible health risks that a cell tower may cause, but the mayor says with three schools nearby, the coverage gives first responders more reliable response times in case of emergencies.
“We’ve got three large schools out here so it’s very important. Just go back to the public safety aspect of it. It’s something that we need and I’m just glad that we are able to provide it now," said Brocato.
The cell tower is operational now.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.