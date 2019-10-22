The money is in for Birmingham Promise, Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New opportunities for Birmingham students are on the way.
Tuesday the Birmingham City Council approved $2 million from the City of Birmingham every year for five years under a project agreement for Birmingham Promise, Inc.
The agreement lays the foundation to implement the Birmingham Promise Initiative which will create post-secondary opportunities and apprenticeships for Birmingham City School students.
“This is a major step in our commitment to workforce development and creating new opportunities for our students,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “The Birmingham Promise exists to ensure that every student that walks across the high school graduation stage has a pathway to a quality job, and every employer in a high-growth industry establishes a talent pipeline.”
The Birmingham Promise is currently accepting applications from Birmingham City School seniors who are interested in completing apprenticeships from January 2020-May 2020. Click this link to access the application form. Applications are due October 23, 2019. Students must complete FASFA forms by December 1, 2019 to be eligible for tuition assistance from Birmingham Promise, Inc.
