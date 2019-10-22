Man, 19, accused in rape case against 12-year-old girl

Mario Ortiz was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree rape and interference with custody. (Source: Tuscaloosa PD)
By WBRC Staff | October 22, 2019 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 3:16 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault against a young girl.

Authorities responded to a sexual assault call in the 400 block of 41st Avenue Tuesday. Officers were told that a 12-year-old girl was engaged in an ongoing intimate relationship with Mario Pablo Ortiz and the girl had left in a vehicle with the suspect.

Both were later found at a home in the 1600 block of 44th Avenue.

Ortiz was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree rape and interference with custody.

He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $80,000 bond.

