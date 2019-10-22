Jefferson County Senior Center gets ClasTran service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A number of seniors are enjoying themselves at the Jefferson County Edgewater Senior Center.
“It’s a blessing. We are happy to have the senior center out here. It gives us something to do daily because I don’t like sitting home alone,” Alma Green said.
Senior Center Manger Andre Dallas said the center offers a number of activities for those in the area who come daily. “They get a hot meal. We do have a devotional every morning starting at 9:30. We have exercise class, Get fit while you Sit, and they do get to play games,” Dallas said.
This week, the Jefferson County Commission will vote to increase ClasTran’s budget to more than $400,000 to cover Edgewater for service. “These senior centers get group trips. ClasTran has to provide a larger vehicle, and so that additional money will cover both of those activities,” Fredrick Hamilton, Jefferson County Community and Economic Development said.
Green and others at the senior center enjoy each others’ company and they want to continue to come to the center. If there was no ClasTran service, then Green and some others would have to seek other accommodations. “I would have to get somebody to pick me up every day, to bring me and take me back home. ClasTran is really a blessing,” Green said.
