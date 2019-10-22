Indiana confirms first flu-related death this season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a press release on Tuesday, health officials reinforced that “vaccination is the best defense against influenza."
The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed the state’s first flu-related death of the 2019-20 flu season. Indiana reported 110 deaths from the flu last year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone over the age of 6 months old to get vaccinated before the end of October. It takes about two weeks after being vaccinated for the antibodies to build immunity. Early vaccination is encouraged, but the flu vaccine can be given at any time during the season.
Some of the common signs and symptoms of the flu include:
- fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater
- headache
- fatigue
- cough
- muscle aches
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
Several counties in Kentucky have already confirmed multiple cases of the flu.
To read the Weekly Indiana flu report click here.
