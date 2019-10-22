FIRST ALERT: Breezy, cooler weather moves in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! A cold front is moving into Central Alabama this morning. Ahead of the front, we are seeing some lingering showers in east Alabama that will move out by 7 a.m. We’ll start the day with a mostly cloudy sky which will quickly clear out by late morning. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°F. It will be breezy today as cooler and drier air filters into the state. Expect northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s by 7 p.m., so make sure you have a jacket if you plan on being outside late this evening.
FIRST ALERT: You’ll need to grab the coat before you walk out the door tomorrow morning. With light winds and cooler air in play, temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-40s. Wednesday is looking absolutely beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70°F. Winds will also calm down with a north wind at 5 mph.
THURSDAY: We will start Thursday sunny and cool with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll start out sunny with clouds increasing during the day. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s. We’ll likely stay dry Thursday into Friday morning.
NEXT BIG THING: Models are showing various solutions on our rain chances for the weekend. A system will likely develop, but the timing of when the rain arrives remains a question. The American model (GFS) shows rain developing and becoming widespread Friday afternoon and evening. The European model keeps most of the rain to our west with a slight chance for rain in West Alabama. We’ll maintain a 40% chance for rain, but if the European holds true, we might have to lower our rain chances. Models keep us unsettled with opportunities for rain over the weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 60s Friday with highs in the 70s over the weekend. We hope the models begin to agree on a solution so we can have higher confidence on our rain chances for the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We will continue to maintain a 30-40% chance for rain as we head into next Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will likely move through at some point next week, but the models continue to show disagreement on when this will occur.
