FIRST ALERT: Breezy, cooler weather moves in

NEXT BIG THING: Models are showing various solutions on our rain chances for the weekend. A system will likely develop, but the timing of when the rain arrives remains a question. The American model (GFS) shows rain developing and becoming widespread Friday afternoon and evening. The European model keeps most of the rain to our west with a slight chance for rain in West Alabama. We’ll maintain a 40% chance for rain, but if the European holds true, we might have to lower our rain chances. Models keep us unsettled with opportunities for rain over the weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 60s Friday with highs in the 70s over the weekend. We hope the models begin to agree on a solution so we can have higher confidence on our rain chances for the weekend.