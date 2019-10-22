Fire Alert lifted statewide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Forester Rick Oates lifted the Fire Alert for all 67 counties in Alabama Tuesday.
That fire alert was issued in late September because of the severe drought conditions.
Scattered rainfall over most of the state during the past week has brought much needed relief to the state’s wildfire situation.
The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has resumed issuing permits for outdoor burning as usual.
“Local volunteer fire departments are great partners to the Alabama Forestry Commission during times of high fire occurrence, so we want to thank all the VFDs that have worked alongside our agency’s wildland firefighters over the past few weeks,” said John Goff, AFC Forest Protection Division Director.
Since the first of October, the AFC has responded to 247 wildfires burning approximately 2,283 acres across Alabama. In September, the agency recorded 472 wildfires that scorched over 6,000 acres.
And any fire more than a quarter-acre in size or within 25 feet of a forested area requires a permit from the AFC. Burn permits may be obtained by calling (800) 392-5679.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.