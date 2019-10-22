Etowah County to take part in National Drug Takeback Day

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County will be taking part in National Drug Takeback Day Saturday.
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office and the county's Drug Enforcement Unit will set up at three locations. They'll be under a tent in the parking lot of the Etowah County Courthouse, working out of the office's command post at the Attalla Walmart, and will have deputies and DEU agents at the East Gadsden Walmart. In all locations, they will be accepting the drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sheriff encourages Etowah County residents to bring their unused medications, where the DEA will eventually dispose of them.
He also says if you bring the drugs in their containers, remove your personal information if it appears on the labels.
"The purpose of this is to, you know, keep grandchildren, keep children, keep thieves, keep burglars, keep people from having easy access to taking drugs from people's medicine cabinets that just sit around being unused," Horton told us.
National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday, October 26.
