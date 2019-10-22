Two dead, one injured after shooting incident in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials say two people have died after three people were injured in the Prospect Mountain community of Cullman County early Monday evening.
According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on County Road 223 around 5:30 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they found three adult victims. According to the Cullman County coroner, two of the victims have died. The other victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Authorities say a person of interest was identified during their initial investigation. That person of interest was apprehended fleeing the scene on Interstate 65. They are currently in custody on unrelated charges.
