Construction in Calera causing daily traffic wrecks

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Fire Department is working at about two wrecks a day that were caused by all the construction around the bridge replacement project.
The fire department says that a lot of the wrecks are caused by people not paying attention while they are driving and this time cell phones are not the biggest distraction. It is people looking at the construction area as they drive by and running into the person in front of them.
First responders say that even the smallest fender bender causes major traffic jams in this area because right now there is nowhere for the vehicle involved in the wreck to pull off to the side.
Chief Sean Kendrick with Calera Fire Department says that when these accidents happen on Highway 31 it greatly impacts Calera drivers because that is the most heavily traveled area for people and there are not many detours for them to avoid the construction.
Right now, there is a state trooper constantly on the exit there so that they can respond quickly to accidents. This is because they happen so frequently and cause such major issues.
“We have seen an increase in automobile accidents on the interstate and several of those include 18 wheelers. The main thing that we want to stress is for people to slow down in the construction zones because there is limited places to go if something bad happens and also there are people working in those areas so you need to pay attention,” Chief Kendrick encourages.
Another thing First responders want to remind drivers to continue paying attention even if you are stuck in wreck traffic.
That prevents you from slamming on your breaks and causing more wrecks which causes more traffic.
