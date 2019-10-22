Charges pending for Cullman Co. mother accused of killing her two sons

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County mother – accused of killing her two sons earlier this month – still hasn’t been formally charged.
Cullman Sheriff Matt Gentry tells us that the mother and the suspect in this crime, Sara Tapia, is still in the hospital from self-inflicted wounds. He says she won't be charged until she recovers. Meantime, the entire community is looking to healing in the wake this tragic incident.
Tapia is accused in the stabbing deaths of her two children, 9-year-old Taylor Garcia, and 3-year-old Alvaro Garcia, at their home in Cullman county. The sheriff said it’s been a struggle for children in the school district where Taylor was enrolled at Parkside Elementary. The sheriff added that they will continue to not focus on the tragedy but honor their memory.
“The kind of incidents like this that take our kind of community is something we don’t deal with a whole lot. We are a very tight-knit strong community. We are very pro law enforcement. We are very pro our community. One of the things that we tell our citizens that the office of sheriff doesn’t belong to me. It doesn’t belong to our deputies. It belongs to our whole community.” Gentry said.
The school district tells us that memorials for Taylor Garcia and his 3-year-old brother were held last Thursday. And that now comes the time for everyone in the school district to heal.
