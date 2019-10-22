Bus drivers to parents: you can’t get on school buses

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County school bus drivers want to remind parents that it is illegal for them to step onto a school bus.
In fact, the only people allowed to be on the bus are the drivers, students, and school administrators.
Officials said this law is in place to protect the bus driver who ultimately protects the children on the bus.
Breaking this law could result in fines or jail time.
Rick Vines is the transportation director for Shelby county schools and he wants parents to know the number one priority is to protect your children so if you need to speak to the bus driver there is an appropriate time and place to do that.
“That is why we really communicate to our drivers that I don’t really want to have conversations with parents at bus stops. It’s not to say that we won’t talk to parents because we definitely will, but would prefer those conversations to happen at the school,” Vines explained.
The law also prevents the bus from being late to the school.
The school system suggests you call the school and schedule a meeting with your child’s driver instead.
