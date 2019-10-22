Bob Sykes BBQ: Barbecue Pinic Shoulder Sandwich

INGREDIENTS
Picnic Shoulder 8 to 10 pounds
½ cup kosher salt
Hard Wood Charcoal 2 pounds
(Option: 3 small pieces of Hickory wood)
Bob Sykes Barbecue Sauce (1 bottle)
4-inch hamburger buns (12 count)
Dill pickle chips
PREPARATION
Start a natural fire with a bed of hard Wood charcoal.
Use a chimney or heating element. Never use artificial accelerants.
Let the fire cure by allowing it to burn for unsettled for 45 minutes to an hour.
Then scatter the fire with a stoker until the coals are even.
The Fire is ready.
Prepare the Picnic Shoulder by Rubbing Kosher salt into the meat and the skin side.
Allow it to sit at room temperature for hour to an hour and a half ,this process start to draw the water out of the meat. When it becomes "drippy" it is ready for the fire.
The grill temperature should be at 300 degrees F
Place the Picnic Shoulder on the grill skin side down, cook for 20 minutes then turn it over.
Continue this process for approximately 6 hours or until internal temperature 165 to 170 degrees.
Remove from the grill, then let rest for 20 minutes.
Remove the skin and bone , then chop and slice.
Preheat Bob Sykes BBQ sauce to warm temperature approximately 120 degrees F
Place the hamburger bun on a hot plate, toast the bun on the outside.
While on the hot plate, add the BBQ on the bun, then spoon on 3 oz of Bob Sykes BBQ sauce and 2 dill pickle chips and serve.
