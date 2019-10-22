Birmingham non-violence activist impacted by recent deadly crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of slain Ramsay High School teenager, Stanley Turner Junior, says they’re struggling with the loss and the violence hits too close.
Stanley’s cousin, Harry Turner, spends his time working with families who have lost loved ones to violence. Now, he’s asking for people to extend that same support to his family.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s office is treating Stanley’s death as a homicide. Investigators and Stanley’s family are asking people who were at the party where he was killed to come forward with information. Investigators say they don’t believe this was a random incident. Stanley’s family says he was a bright student with a bright future.
“In this case, with little Stan as we called him - a good son, a scholar, a gentleman, loved everybody. If you go to Ramsay High School right now, those are my witnesses to the type of life he lived,” said Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner, Community Activist.
Turner says no information has been released yet about a memorial for Stanley.
