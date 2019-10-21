21-year-old charged for weekend shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man is charged for a weekend shooting in Tuscaloosa.
Police say Chartavius Jamal Martin is charged with attempted murder after a 34-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen.
The victim was transported to DCH Regional and is in stable condition.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Moody Street. Police say an investigation found the suspect fired a fired two to three times at the victim during an argument, striking the victim once.
Martin is being held at Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
