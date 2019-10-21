War Eagle! Auburn will start the 2019-20 basketball season in the Top 25

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn’s men’s basketball program will start the new season at No. 24 to follow up the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance.
It is the sixth time the Tigers have been ranked in the annual Associated Press preseason poll in program history and just the second time in back-to-back seasons.
Auburn opened the 2018-19 campaign at No. 11.
Picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers are one of four teams from the league ranked in the first poll of the season, joining No. 2 Kentucky, No. 6 Florida and No. 22 LSU.
The Tigers begin the season Nov. 5 vs. Georgia Southern.
Tip time is slated for 8 p.m. CT inside Auburn Arena.
