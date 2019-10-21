Ramsay High School student found dead in hotel parking lot

“Birmingham City Schools is deeply saddened to confirm Stanley Turner, a scholar at Ramsay High School, passed away over the weekend. The district crisis team is on-scene at Ramsay to provide support to students and staff members who may be in need. Our first concern is for the well-being of our students, and we will continue to provide students and families with information and resources to help navigate through this difficult time. Our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends, and school community during this tragic situation.”