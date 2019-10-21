Ramsay High School student found dead in hotel parking lot

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County deputies said a 17-year-old boy was found dead in a parked car off Highway 280 early Sunday morning.
Deputies said Stanley M. Turner II, from Birmingham, was found in the car at 1:46 a.m. in the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites parking lot on Greenhill Parkway.
Officials confirmed Turner was a Ramsay High School student.
Investigators said they responded to the area on a noise complaint. The teenager’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
No word on how Turner died.
Birmingham City Schools released the following statement:
“Birmingham City Schools is deeply saddened to confirm Stanley Turner, a scholar at Ramsay High School, passed away over the weekend. The district crisis team is on-scene at Ramsay to provide support to students and staff members who may be in need. Our first concern is for the well-being of our students, and we will continue to provide students and families with information and resources to help navigate through this difficult time. Our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends, and school community during this tragic situation.”
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the circumstances leading to Stanley M. Turner II’s death or anyone who has recently seen or talked with him to call CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.
