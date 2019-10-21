Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office encouraging residents to lock their cars

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple car break-ins that happened.
Half a dozen breaks happened in several different areas and several items were stolen -- including two guns.
Deputies say they did catch the person they believe is responsible for the break-ins involving weapons. They arrested Lionel James.
All the vehicles broken into were unlocked according to Lt. Mark Bishop with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. He says if you are going to keep weapons in your car, make sure there are multiple levels of security -- starting with locking your car.
“There are gun boxes available for vehicles. It just adds an extra layer of protection on top of locking the doors,” he explains.
Investigator say the best thing to do is take all valuables, including weapons, inside your home overnight and lock your doors.
James remains in jail on a $35,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.