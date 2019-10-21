Search Continues Sunday for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has now been missing for eight days. Sunday, officials ramped up search efforts. A spokesperson for law enforcement says police, fire and rescue, and volunteers from other surrounding agencies, conducted a grid search in east Birmingham extending two miles in a area just north of Springville Road, near Huffman Road. However, they did not find any evidence of Kamille. Here’s what we know so far about the disappearance of the little girl called Cupcake.
Saturday October 12—an Amber Alert is issued around 10pm after officials say Kamille McKinney was snatched from Tom Brown Village around 8:30.
Sunday, October 13—Kamille’s father, Dominic talks to the media, saying Kamille would never get in the car with a stranger.
“She’s not no little girl that’s going to go get in the back. She’s not friendly like that,” says Dominic.
Two persons of interest were arrested: 39-year-old Patrick Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Brown. A dark Toyota Sequoia was towed from Woodside condos in Center Point.
Monday, October 14—Crime stoppers says they have multiple tips coming in and the reward reaches over $1000.
“Yes, we are getting tips. We just don’t have that tip to push us over the edge of finding Kamille. Any tip that someone might have…any information they might have, no matter how small, could be instrumental in our being able to find her,” says Frank Barefield with Crime stoppers.
Police canvas the area and talk to neighbors in the Tom Brown Village community. The Amber Alert is expanded to other states.
Tuesday, October 15—Stallworth is charged with child pornography and Governor Kay Ivey offers a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Kamille’s captors. Lekisha Simpson, Kamille’s grandmother speaks out.
“We miss her, she misses us. that's the main focus in this. This is what everybody should be focused on. their main concern is cupcake, not everything else,” says Simpson.
Wednesday, October 16—Crime stoppers sets the reward at $20,000 as police search on Jefferson Avenue. Police chief Patrick Smith asks the captors to return Kamille, offering “safe passage”.
Thursday, October 17—Jefferson County approves $8,000 contribution to Crime stopper’s $20,000 reward. Patrick Stallworth makes bond at $500,000.
Friday, October 18—Birmingham police release new video of person of interest approaching Kamille and one other child as they played.
Saturday, October 19—A prayer service is held for Kamille at St. James AME church, where she attends with her mother.
Cupcake was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a leopard print design and Minnie Mouse, leopard print shorts, and no shoes. Please call Birmingham police if you have any information.
