Search Continues Sunday for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has now been missing for eight days. Sunday, officials ramped up search efforts. A spokesperson for law enforcement says police, fire and rescue, and volunteers from other surrounding agencies, conducted a grid search in east Birmingham extending two miles in a area just north of Springville Road, near Huffman Road. However, they did not find any evidence of Kamille. Here’s what we know so far about the disappearance of the little girl called Cupcake.