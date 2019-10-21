Rain to start the work week, but sunshine is on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We had a beautiful weekend but MOnday is upon us and it’s time to take a look at the work week forecast.
There is a weather system taking shape off to the west and we can expect some moisture over the next 24 hours.
There is a risk for severe weather for western counties in Alabama. Strong wind gusts are expected and isolated tornadoes are a possibility.
Beginning Tuesday and through the middle of the week, we can expect sunshine and mild temperatures with highs in the 70s.
For the end of the week, beginning on Friday, it’s likely the rain will pick back up and temperatures will be a bit cooler. Sunday brings a slight decrease in the rain chance but things could still be a little wet.
All in all we’ll start with rain have a few beautiful days, perfect for outside activities and the rain picks back up for the weekend.
Plan accordingly and have a great week!
