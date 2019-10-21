Pilot killed in plane crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A pilot who was killed in a small plane crash in Calhoun County has been identified.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown identified the man as Harvell Jackson Walker, 70, of Fayetteville, Georgia. A Facebook profile that appears to be his shows a profile photo of the man in a pilot's uniform, sitting in what appears to be the cockpit of a commercial jetliner.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says his office received a call from an Air Force base in Panama City, Florida, at 7 p.m. Sunday, when their search and rescue team reported losing a plane on radar, and saying its flight plan indicated the plane was past due to return.
A preliminary search of the coordinates, where the plane was last spotted on radar, showed the area somewhere in White Plains. An initial search turned up nothing.
Wade says the Air Force contacted him later with more exact coordinates. Also a family member had notified them the “Find My iPhone” feature on Walker’s iPhone indicated a similar area. Wade said a second search revealed the plane, and Walker’s body.
Wade said the wreckage turned up on Bains Gap Mountain, on heavily wooded privately owned land. He says he was told the plane was an RV8.
"I looked it up, it's a sporty-looking plane," Wade said.
Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were on the scene Monday, looking through the wreckage for anything that might lead them to determine a cause of the crash.
Walker was the only person on the plane.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.