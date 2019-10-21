New Tuscaloosa Councilman talks plans for District 4

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -A Tuscaloosa City Council member who was recently sworn in released his plans Monday for District 4. District 4 includes downtown Tuscaloosa and around the University of Alabama campus.
Former businessperson and marine Lee Busby grew up in Tuscaloosa and more specifically in the district he’s serving now. He said he wants people living in District 4, to always feel free to reach out.
As for what residents want, Busby said the common denominator seems to be making public safety a priority. And that means looking for new ways to possibly reduce crime.
Councilman Busby said he’s already met with multiple officials with the University of Alabama. He said they’re currently reviewing the downtown University corridor, to see if they can place more lighting and security cameras down 12th Street and 13th Street.
Busby said another focus is improving infrastructure, since there are so many historic neighborhoods in his district.
He also wants to make sure they are bringing in the right kind of development. “I think we got some good ideas out and so that race is over. Now it’s time to band together and do what’s best for the district. I think the night before I got inaugurated we had a shooting just of the strip on Red Drew Avenue. That doesn’t fly here, we’re not going to have that,” said Busby.
Busby was sworn in Tuesday, October 15. Busby replaces former councilman Matt Calderone, who abruptly quit.
