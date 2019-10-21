Mother shaves head as daughter battles breast cancer

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A mother recently shaved her head in support of her daughter’s fight against breast cancer.
Monique Roberts is battling stage two breast cancer.
She was diagnosed in April.
“I was shocked, because you always hear about people getting breast cancer over the age of 40 but here I am at 26-years-old, diagnosed with breast cancer," Monique said. "I didn’t even know it was possible to be diagnosed at such a young age.”
Monique and her mother, Pamela Roberts, attended Sunday’s “Pearls in Pink” program held at Jesus Christ Tabernacle of Deliverance in Sylvester.
It honors cancer survivors while praying for those who are still in the battle, like Monique.
Organizers said the program raised around $500 and will be an annual event. They said it was given to three people currently battling cancer.
Pamela recalled the moments Monique started losing her hair.
“When I combed it, it was coming out in my hands, and I decided I want to cut my hair off also," Pamela said. "She lost her hair not by choice, and I chose to shave mine.”
Pamela shaved her daughter’s hair, and a month later in September, returned the favor in solidarity against breast cancer.
“Once I started cutting it, it hit me, ‘Wow all of this is real,’” Monique said. "So that was breathtaking. It’s great to have support like that.”
Monique is now taking chemotherapy treatments and will start radiation in a few months.
She wants other women to know it’s never too early for self-examination for breast cancer.
“Don’t wait till 40,” Monique said.
Pamela said she "wanted to walk that walk with (Monique) and to show her I’m here” as they battle cancer together.
