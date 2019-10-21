Man arrested after he wrecked in a yard in Dora

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dora police thanked a witness for tipping them off to an accused drunk driver.
Christopher Robert Thomas, 24, of Cullman was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Forged Instrument, DUI, and Resisting Arrest.
Officers say they got the call of a possible drunk driver who was speeding, and driving all over the roadway and on the wrong side of the road.
Thomas’s car ended up in the trees on a piece of property.
Dora police said, “We would like to thank the caller that called in today. Your call more than likely saved a life today.”
