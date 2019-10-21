Man arrested after he wrecked in a yard in Dora

Man arrested after he wrecked in a yard in Dora
By WBRC Staff | October 21, 2019 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 5:42 PM

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dora police thanked a witness for tipping them off to an accused drunk driver.

Christopher Robert Thomas, 24, of Cullman was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Forged Instrument, DUI, and Resisting Arrest.

Officers say they got the call of a possible drunk driver who was speeding, and driving all over the roadway and on the wrong side of the road.

Thomas’s car ended up in the trees on a piece of property.

Posted by Dora Police Department on Monday, October 21, 2019

Dora police said, “We would like to thank the caller that called in today. Your call more than likely saved a life today.”

