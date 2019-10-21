Man acquitted of murder by Tuscaloosa Co. jury

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man charged with murder was acquitted by a Tuscaloosa County jury Friday.
David Hinton only spoke to WBRC FOX6 News when he was first arrested nearly 3 years ago. He has always maintained his innocence.
Although prosecutors claimed Hinton changed a few details about his story every time he told it, the jury believed he was telling the truth.
They found Hinton not guilty of the murder of Richard Lee Rawlins. Authorities said Rawlins was shot to death on South Rosser Road in February of 2017.
Hinton and Rawlins wife Kerry Wyatt, said in two separate emotional exclusive interviews that both families knew each other and were friends.
Hinton said when Rawlins pulled up in his driveway the night of February 13, he asked Rawlins to leave because he brought along a man that Hinton claimed was bad news. Hinton said after he told Rawlins and his company to go, he walked back in his house. Then Hinton said he heard gun shots and his wife called police.
“They should have been investigating the other person, instead of wasting their resources on me. It feels like a dream, but I’m glad it’s over,” said Hinton after the not guilty verdict.
WBRC was not able to get in touch with Kerry Wyatt after the trial, despite our attempt to reach out to her over the weekend.
