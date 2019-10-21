Legion FC clinch playoff spot in inaugural season

Legion FC clinch playoff spot in inaugural season
Birmingham Legion FC (Source: WBRC Fox6 News)
By Brandon Miller | October 21, 2019 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 8:33 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is playoff bound in just its first year in the USL.

Legion FC clinched a playoff bid Saturday with 43 points in the standings, earning 10th place in the east in just its first year as a team.

Birmingham (12-15-7) will face either Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC or Nashville SC this weekend in the first round. Pittsburgh (19-4-11) leads Nashville (20-7-7) at the top of the standings after defeating Legion FC 1-0 on Sunday.

Legion FC’s final regular-season match is Wednesday at North Carolina FC.

