Legion FC clinch playoff spot in inaugural season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is playoff bound in just its first year in the USL.
Legion FC clinched a playoff bid Saturday with 43 points in the standings, earning 10th place in the east in just its first year as a team.
Birmingham (12-15-7) will face either Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC or Nashville SC this weekend in the first round. Pittsburgh (19-4-11) leads Nashville (20-7-7) at the top of the standings after defeating Legion FC 1-0 on Sunday.
Legion FC’s final regular-season match is Wednesday at North Carolina FC.
