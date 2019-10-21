Interstate project in Tuscaloosa to close one lane later this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An ongoing road improvement project in Tuscaloosa will affect some drivers who use I-59/20.
An Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman suggests using an alternate route in some cases. ALDOT is adding lanes to a bridge along I-20/59 that runs over McFarland Boulevard.
The contractor needs to pour concrete on the bridge to continue the project. This is happening on the eastbound lane of I-59/20 at Exit 73 in Tuscaloosa.
The outside, or right lane, will close Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. All eastbound traffic must use the inside left lane and will not be able to access Exit 76 during this time period.
“They will have to take the left lane. This means that they can not use Exit 76 like they normally would at that period,” John McWilliams told WBRC.
This is part of an ongoing road improvement project in Tuscaloosa that’s on schedule to be finished in December of 2020.
