Homicide in Clay Co. under investigation

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Clay County authorities have arrested two people in connection with a homicide.
Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Blake’s Ferry apartments in Lineville around 11:30 Saturday night. Sheriff’s investigators with Lineville police and Ashland police worked through the night and the suspected gunman was arrested in Sylacauga Sunday morning.
A second suspect has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
