Homicide in Clay Co. under investigation
Clay County authorities have arrested two people in connection with a homicide. (Source: WVUE)
By WBRC Staff | October 21, 2019 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 12:48 PM

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Clay County authorities have arrested two people in connection with a homicide.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Blake’s Ferry apartments in Lineville around 11:30 Saturday night. Sheriff’s investigators with Lineville police and Ashland police worked through the night and the suspected gunman was arrested in Sylacauga Sunday morning.

A second suspect has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

