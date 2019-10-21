FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong storms this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday everyone! We are starting the day warmer than average with many locations in the 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. We can’t rule out some patchy fog to start your morning commute. We are monitoring a line of showers and thunderstorms to our west that will likely move into our area by this afternoon and evening. Storms were really nasty for the Central U.S. with a confirmed tornado just north of Dallas, Texas last night. I think the severe threat for Central Alabama will be significantly lower, but it is not zero. Storms will likely move into our area after 12 p.m. Plan on a rainy evening commute with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s.