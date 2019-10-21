FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong storms this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday everyone! We are starting the day warmer than average with many locations in the 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. We can’t rule out some patchy fog to start your morning commute. We are monitoring a line of showers and thunderstorms to our west that will likely move into our area by this afternoon and evening. Storms were really nasty for the Central U.S. with a confirmed tornado just north of Dallas, Texas last night. I think the severe threat for Central Alabama will be significantly lower, but it is not zero. Storms will likely move into our area after 12 p.m. Plan on a rainy evening commute with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT: There is a small risk for strong and severe storms today. The greatest risk will likely occur to our west in Mississippi. By the time the storms move into Alabama, the ingredients for severe weather will lower. The best chance for stronger storms will likely occur west of I-65 this afternoon and early evening. The main concern is strong winds up to 40-60 mph. We can’t rule out the small risk of an isolated tornado. The threat for severe weather will likely diminish in east Alabama late this evening.
TUESDAY: Behind the cold front, we’ll likely see clouds decrease tomorrow morning giving way to plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 50s Tuesday morning with highs in the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon. It will be breezy as cool and drier air moves into our state. Expect northwest winds at 10-15 mph.
MIDDLE OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will likely remain dry as we wait on our next storm system to arrive on Friday. Highs in the lower 70s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be sunny, but clouds will likely increase from the south on Thursday.
NEXT BIG THING: Models continue to show a decent setup for rain across Alabama on Friday. The European model is stalling the system and showing rain chances continuing into the weekend while the American model shows our best rain chance on Friday. Plan on seeing rain Friday with showers lingering over the weekend. High temperatures will trend cooler thanks to the cloud cover with highs in the mid to upper 60s Friday and Saturday.
NEXT WEEK: Models were initially hinting at colder air moving in this weekend behind the rain Friday, but now the models are showing us staying warm with the colder air staying to our west. Highs next Sunday and Monday could climb into the low to mid-70s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. It can notify you today if a strong or severe storm has been issued for your area.
Have a great Monday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.