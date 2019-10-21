Deadly accident in Hoover, officers want to speak to witnesses

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police want to talk to witnesses following a deadly car wreck Sunday night.
Investigators said the accident happened at 8:09 p.m. on I-459 South near mile marker 11.
Officers said the driver, 72-year-old Tommie James Riley of Shorter, drove off the road and struck a tree.
A female passenger is at UAB in critical condition.
Hoover Police Traffic Investigators are investigating this crash to determine its cause.
According to witnesses, a white SUV may have made contact with Riley’s burgundy Toyota Camry, causing it to leave the roadway.
If you have any information concerning this crash or if you are a potential witness, please contact Traffic Investigator Schylur Parrish or Sergeant Brian Nelson at 205-739-7241.
