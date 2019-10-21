Crime Stoppers investigators on search for Kamille: The response is great

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is Day 9 of the Amber Alert for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
Police say the 3-year-old was kidnapped near her home on Saturday, October 12.
Since then tips have been pouring into Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama. Officials estimate they have received around 400 since her disappearance.
Police didn’t have any new information to share Monday. There have been exhaustive searches over the last few days, and still no sign of Kamille.
A former West Alabama sheriff says he thinks whoever has the child is likely searching for information about the investigation.
His advice? Do the right thing.
“The facts of this will eventually come out. Those parties that were involved will be investigated and potentially prosecuted. So, if anybody that we’re talking to today, happens to have information about this, now is the time to resolve this. Now is the time to come forward to help yourself and others,” said retired Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ted Sexton.
