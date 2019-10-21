Chelsea creates new website to better assist residents

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Chelsea has completely revamped its website with the goal to make it more user-friendly.
There is an option available now for residents to report any needs to the city, or help with what you would like to see addressed in the city.
If they notice a pothole, a resident can easily let the city know about it through the website so that it can be fixed.
They city wanted to make sure that the website served all their residents. Even if they are not tech savvy.
