Buttermilk Lipstick: Pumpkin-Pecan Crunch Coffee Cake

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the Pumpkin Spice Streusel as directed. Set aside. Grease & flour a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan. Cream the butter & the sugar with a stand mixer. Stop the mixer occasionally to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs & the vanilla blending just until the yolk disappears. Whisk together the flour, the pumpkin pie spice, the baking powder, the soda & the salt in a bowl. Add to the butter mixture alternately with the pumpkin puree, beginning & ending with the flour mixture. Spoon the batter evenly into the pan spreading to the edges. Drop the pan on the counter top about an inch from the surface 2 to 3 times to settle the air bubbles for even baking. Sprinkle the streusel over the batter & gently press into the surface. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick tests clean. Let stand 10 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.