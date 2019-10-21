Buttermilk Lipstick: Pumpkin-Pecan Crunch Coffee Cake

By WBRC Staff | October 21, 2019 at 9:19 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 9:19 AM

Makes 10 servings

Pumpkin Spice Streusel

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp table salt

1 cup pumpkin puree

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the Pumpkin Spice Streusel as directed. Set aside. Grease & flour a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan. Cream the butter & the sugar with a stand mixer. Stop the mixer occasionally to scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs & the vanilla blending just until the yolk disappears. Whisk together the flour, the pumpkin pie spice, the baking powder, the soda & the salt in a bowl. Add to the butter mixture alternately with the pumpkin puree, beginning & ending with the flour mixture. Spoon the batter evenly into the pan spreading to the edges. Drop the pan on the counter top about an inch from the surface 2 to 3 times to settle the air bubbles for even baking. Sprinkle the streusel over the batter & gently press into the surface. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick tests clean. Let stand 10 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Pumpkin Spice Streusel

INGREDIENTS

(makes 1 3/4 cups)

1/4 cup melted butter

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp cinnamon

DIRECTIONS

Stir together all of the ingredients in a small bowl until combined & crumbly. Use as directed

